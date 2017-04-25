At least 200 people gathered to bid farewell to boy who died after being hit by goal post

SINGAPORE - At least 200 relatives and friends turned up to say goodbye to Muhammad Hambali Sumathi, who died yesterday after a goal post fell on him at school.

The 12-year-old's body arrived at around 2pm on a rainy Tuesday at his aunt's Eunos Road home, after a six-hour wait. Relatives and friends have been waiting patiently at the void deck of the flat since about 8am to pay their last respects.

Prayers began at the house at about 2pm, after which Hambali will be buried at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.

Hambali, a student of Geylang Methodist School (Secondary), had reached for the crossbar of a goalpost yesterday morning during physical education class to do a pull-up. He fell backwards, and the structure tipped over and struck his head.

He was conveyed unconscious and with head injuries to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Hambali, the fifth of seven siblings, was a playful and clever boy who was passionate about football, according to family members.

His classmates and soccer team arrived at about 2.30pm in two buses with their teachers, as well as the school principal and vice-principal, to bid farewell.