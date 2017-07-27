Cleaner jailed for molesting nine-year-old girl

A cleaner who molested a nine-year-old girl in his flat was sentenced to 15 months' jail yesterday.

Ang Yeow Thiam, 30, who has been assessed as having low intellect, pleaded guilty to grabbing and carrying the child into his flat and touching her. A second charge of abducting the girl on Sept 7 last year along the corridor of the HDB block was considered .

The court heard that at about 11am that day, the victim was walking along the corridor on the way to visit a friend when Ang came towards her.

She wanted to run away as she found him "disgusting" but he was too fast for her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong.

Ang, who also works as a dishwasher, grabbed her and told her to keep quiet as he did not want other people to hear her. He then carried her into his flat and molested her before she escaped.

Ang was arrested later after a resident called the police.

An Institute of Mental Health report stated that Ang has mild intellectual disability but was not of unsound mind at the material time.

In 2009, Ang was jailed for nine months for rape.

DPP Wong sought a sentence of 15 months and three strokes of the cane, but Ang's pro bono lawyer Cheryl Ng asked for no caning for her client who appeared to have committed the offence because of the recent death of his father.

Ang had lived with his late father, who was divorced, since he was 12.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong felt this case did not warrant the imposition of caning because of the circumstances and having considered the private psychologist's report.

Ang's sentence was backdated to Sept 8 last year. He could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for molesting a person under 14 years old.