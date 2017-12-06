Civil rights activist Jolovan Wham issued stern warning for use of national flag at Bersih event

SINGAPORE - Civil rights activist Jolovan Wham has been issued a stern warning for the use of the Singapore and Malaysian flags at an event at Hong Lim Park that he had organised last year.

During the event on Nov 13, 2016, which was held in support of the Bersih 5 rally in Malaysia, 15 or so participants laid a Singapore flag and a Malaysian flag on mats. They also held the flags up and took photos with them.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 5), Mr Wham, the former executive director of the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home), uploaded photos of a warning letter that he had received from the police, dated Nov 28 this year.

It said that investigations into three offences against him - allowing the national flag to touch the ground, displaying national emblems in public, and refusing to sign a statement - had been completed. While the police had made an assessment that he had committed the three offences, a decision had not been taken to prosecute him in court for the offence. "If you commit any offence in future, the same leniency may not be shown towards you," the letter added.

Under the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act, the public display of the national emblem of any country, including flags, is prohibited except by certain people, such as diplomats, and when an order is published in the Government Gazette to allow it.

Offenders can be fined up to $500 and jailed up to six months.

Under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act, a person in possession of the national flag is prohibited from allowing or causing the flag to touch the floor or ground, even when lowering the flag from a staff or flagpole. Offenders can be fined up to $1,000.

For refusing to sign a statement, offenders can be fined up to $2,500 and jailed up to three months.

On Nov 29, Mr Wham was charged in court for other alleged offences of organising public assemblies without permit, vandalism, as well as refusing to sign police statements. He faces seven charges in total.