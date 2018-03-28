Chef faces jail, caning for brandishing knives in coffeeshop brawl

SINGAPORE -A chef picked up a knife and chopper at the coffeeshop where he worked - but making a meal was the last thing on his mind.

Instead, 37-year-old Hoo Chun Yong wielded a blade in each hand as a row escalated into a fight that saw a cup of ice, a claypot and plastic chairs hurled across KPT coffeeshop in Jalan Tenega.

The Malaysian national was sentenced to six months in jail, six strokes of the cane and a $500 fine on Wednesday for his role in the altercation.

He was sentenced for two offences - carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and being a public nuisance. Another offence was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Hoo brandished a knife and a chopper at Liew Jian Xiong, 32, and Tee Leong Mau, 36, after the latter had asked to meet him at his workplace on September 6 last year.

During the meeting, Tee alleged that Hoo used Tee's name to collect money from Liew's wife, which Hoo denied.

Angered, Tee slapped Hoo twice in the face and once on the head before throwing a cup of ice at him.

Hoo took out a 20-cm long knife from his bag and ran to his stall to get a 16-cm long chopper. With the blades in each hand, Hoo approached Tee and Liew and shouted at them. In response, Tee and Liew picked up plastic chairs.

Both sides shouted and gestured aggressively. Tee also took out a hammer he had taken to the meeting. Both sides threw the chairs at one another and at one point Liew picked up a claypot from a nearby table and flung it at Hoo, but missed.

The exchange lasted about two-and-a-half minutes and was captured on surveillance cameras. It is not known whether anyone suffered injuries.

Tee has been dealt with.

For carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, Hoo could have faced up to three years in jail. He was given the minimum of six strokes of the cane for the offence.