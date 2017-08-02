CHC case: Kong Hee, five others back in court

After more than three months in jail, and sporting a crew cut with white hair, 52-year-old City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee, along with five others, was back in court yesterday as the prosecution pushed its case on a point of law that could see their sentences lengthened.
Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair argued that the High Court had been wrong to break away from previous case law and convict the six under a criminal breach of trust offence that was less serious.
As a result of that decision, their jail terms of between 21 months and eight years were cut to between seven months and 3½ years after they were convicted of misusing millions in church funds.
SEE TOP OF THE NEWS
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Court reserves judgment on prosecution's arguments
Amending law should be left to Parliament: Defence
Sight of tired church leaders triggers emotions