CHC case: Kong Hee, five others back in court

After more than three months in jail, and sporting a crew cut with white hair, 52-year-old City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee, along with five others, was back in court yesterday as the prosecution pushed its case on a point of law that could see their sentences lengthened.

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair argued that the High Court had been wrong to break away from previous case law and convict the six under a criminal breach of trust offence that was less serious.

As a result of that decision, their jail terms of between 21 months and eight years were cut to between seven months and 3½ years after they were convicted of misusing millions in church funds.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Court reserves judgment on prosecution's arguments

Amending law should be left to Parliament: Defence

Sight of tired church leaders triggers emotions

Kong Hee appears at ease in packed courtroom new