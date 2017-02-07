Cat killer admits hurling feline from sixth storey

A food and beverage captain hurled a cat from a sixth-storey staircase landing after first luring it with cat food, a court heard.

In the early hours of May 26 last year, Fajar Ashraf Fajar Ali, 25, lured the female shorthair cat into a lift at Block 884, Tampines Street 83 to play with it.

He took the lift to the sixth storey and led the cat to the staircase landing. At first he played with the cat but when it tried to escape, he lured it back with more food.

When the cat approached him, he picked it up and dropped it over the ledge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Soh Weiqi said Ashraf went downstairs to check if the cat was alive. As it was still alive, he picked the cat up and slammed it on the ground twice. He left after making sure the cat was dead, using his lighter to check.

He said he had committed the various acts as he was frustrated that cats did not want to go near him.

A 57-year-old woman was at home at the opposite block when she saw Ashraf slamming the cat to the ground twice at the void deck.

She was alerted by noise coming from the spot where Ashraf was killing the cat at about 2.30am. She called the police later.

Ashraf was arrested five days later after police identified him through closed-circuit television footage. He pleaded guilty yesterday to two charges of animal cruelty.

DPP Soh called for a stiff sentence of five months' jail to be imposed on each charge, saying the manner in which Ashraf committed the acts was "reprehensible".

She said there was no indication that Ashraf had any mental problem when he committed the offences.

"In this case, he showed total disregard for an animal which was not able to protect itself," she added.

The court postponed sentencing pending a mandatory treatment order suitability report on March 6.