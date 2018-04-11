Cashier fined $2,000 for assisting in vice-related activities at Lucky Plaza pub

SINGAPORE - By paying a Lucky Plaza pub $300, customers could take any one of its female performing artistes out for a five-hour sex session.

They would make payment to the pub's cashier Mitra Lino Jr Alvarez, a district court heard on Wednesday (April 11).

The 38-year-old Filipino man, who worked at Ok Kalang Pinoy Pub, was fined $2,000 for helping its Singaporean licensee Omar Kasmuri, 49, with vice-related activities.

Omar's girlfriend Elena Medalya Alvarez Ma, 50, is the mother of Mitra Lino Jr Alvarez and she assisted in managing the pub. The court heard that the Filipino man also worked as a bartender at the nightspot and his duties included making drinks, playing song requests and balancing the sales books.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kelly Ho said Mitra Lino Jr Alvarez was aware that the seven Filipino performing artistes had sex with customers who took them out for "tabao" or "takeaway" sessions.

He also knew that customers had to pay the pub what was referred to as "bar fines" before taking the women out of the premises.

Police raided the pub on the sixth storey of Lucky Plaza at around 10.30pm on May 29 last year and detained the performing artistes.

They also arrested Mitra Lino Jr Alvarez, his mother and Omar as they were suspected of committing offences under the Women's Charter.

The younger man's lawyer, Mr Patrick Fernandez, asked the court to sentence his client to a fine not exceeding $2,000.

He also said that his client is married to a Singapore permanent resident and they have two young children.

"Lino did not play a substantial role, for example, controlling the prostitutes' finances or choosing clients.

"Also, Lino did not secure or groom prostitutes to enter the trade or use violence against the prostitutes," he added.

The cases involving Omar and Elena Medalya Alvarez Ma are still pending.