Career advancement opportunities for SCDF, SPS, ICA and CNB officers from July: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - A scheme that aims to provide all officers with career advancement opportunities will be rolled out to four more Home Team agencies from July 2017, said Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Lee on Saturday (April 29).

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Prison Service, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore as well as the Central Narcotics Bureau will get to benefit from the unified rank structure and scheme, first rolled out to the Singapore Police Force in July last year.

The unified rank structure is a move away from the separate schemes for junior and senior officers, which means diploma- and degree- holders will no longer be on separate tracks.

Under the separate schemes in the Singapore Police Force for example, it could take up to 18 years for a polytechnic graduate to become an inspector - the entry rank of a degree-holder. But with the unified rank structure, diploma holders who perform well can rise up the ranks more quickly.

"These departments will similarly introduce expert tracks and programmes to develop officers professionally.

"There will be new career development pathways for officers with specialised skills. Altogether, these measures help to enhance our Home Team's operational capabilities and preparedness," said Mr Lee on Saturday (Apr 29), during a Home Team award ceremony.

The expert tracks in the Singapore Police Force, for example, allowed experienced officers to deepen their skills in the areas of investigations, intelligence or special operations.

The roll-out of the scheme to more Home Team agencies is the first announcement made by Mr Lee since the Prime Minister's Office announced his promotion to Second Minister for Home Affairs on Apr 27. His promotion will take effect on May 1.

The unified rank structure for police officers was first announced by the Home Affairs Ministry during the Budget debates in 2016. Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said then that the changes will be progressively extended to the rest of the Home Team.