Car rental shop worker jailed for assaulting cabby after tailing him to petrol station

SINGAPORE - A car rental shop worker was jailed for five weeks on Tuesday (April 25) for assaulting a taxi driver.

Dickson Goh Teck Long, 25, who pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Mr Choo Beng Heng, 48, committed the offence on June 9 last year.

Goh and his two friends, interior designer Ho Chee Kwang, 30 and student Jason Ang Li Jie, 21, were inside a parked car along a one-way lane at Serangoon Gardens at around 12.15am that day when Ho suddenly opened his car door.

It almost hit Mr Choo's taxi as he was driving past.

A quarrel broke out between Mr Choo and Ho, and the cabby drove away when it ended.

Still unhappy over the confrontation, Ho decided to follow him in his car and tailed him as he drove towards a petrol station at Yio Chu Kang Road.

Mr Choo, who spotted Ho's white Honda Civic following closely behind, stopped his taxi, alighted and walked towards the younger man.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chong Kee En said: "(Ho) started to punch the victim's face repeatedly with both of his hands. (Goh and Ang) then joined in the assault separately."

Goh kicked Mr Choo's back a few times and the trio fled when the cabby tried to call for assistance.

Mr Choo alerted the police about his ordeal before he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was found to be suffering from injuries including facial fractures and tenderness to his right chest wall.

He was hospitalised for two days and given three weeks of outpatient leave.

DPP Chong urged District Judge Low Wee Ping to jail Goh for six weeks, stressing that Mr Choo's injuries were quite serious.

Pleading for a lighter sentence, Goh's lawyer, Mr Mervyn Tan, told the court that his client was not the main perpetrator in the case.

Mr Tan added: "He realises he had acted foolishly and such actions were not premeditated but done in a moment of indiscretion."

Ho and Ang have not been dealt with in court.

For causing hurt, Goh could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.