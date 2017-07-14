Car rental firms cheated of $90k - suspect held

A 41-year-old man, who allegedly cheated several car rental firms and caused them about $90,000 in losses, has been arrested, said the police in a statement yesterday night.

Between May and July, the authorities received multiple reports of scams involving a man who rented luxury cars but failed to pay the car rental companies.

Central Police Division officers arrested the man on July 7near Block 525, Bedok North Street 3.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect allegedly deceived the firms into believing he had made payments via bank transfers for the rental of the cars.

The firms then delivered the cars to him.

The suspect would later abandon the cars.

The firms later realised that no payments had been made.

The man is believed to be involved in at least seven cases.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised car rental firms to be prudent in verifying that payment has been made before releasing vehicles to prospective customers.

Melissa Lin