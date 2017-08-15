Car in Sembawang condo pool: Woman arrested, man who was driving still missing

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old woman who was allegedly in the car that was driven into a condominium swimming pool has been arrested but the police are still looking for the man believed to be the driver.

The accident took place on Aug 8 at about 10pm in SkyPark Residences, an executive condo in Sembawang Crescent.

The woman, who is likely the same one seen making phone calls after the car crashed into the pool, was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The police did not give further details.



The front of the vehicle - up to its front tyres - was dipped in the pool. PHOTO: STOMP



On the night of the accident, she told eyewitnesses that she was a passenger in the car and that the man who was driving had gone to get help. However, the man did not return to the accident scene. The car was left on the edge of the pool, with its front two tyres in the water. It was towed out at about 1am on Aug 9.

A spokesman for the SkyPark Residences management committee, in an e-mail reply to The Straits Times, said this was the first time an incident like this has happened in the condo.

She said: "We will conduct a review to see if more signages are required, to create better awareness and provide additional directions."

Mr Liu, 45, who lives in the condo and who wished to be known only by his last time, said it was drizzling that night. "The driver may have lost his bearings. It is very fortunate that no kids were playing in the pool that night because of the weather", the IT manager added.

Police investigations are ongoing.