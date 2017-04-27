Bullet believed to be found outside State Courts

Police were deployed to the State Courts building yesterday after an item suspected to be a bullet was found near the main entrance.

Responding to queries from the Straits Times, a police spokesman said they were alerted to an incident at Havelock Square at about 2.50pm.

The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 3.45pm.

An area the size of half a badminton court was cordoned off.

More than five police officers, both in uniform and plainclothes, were seen conducting investigations.

An officer took photos of the area and, at about 4pm, he took photos of a small dark-coloured object on the ground.

The object was later placed inside an envelope and the cordon removed shortly after.

Police said investigations are ongoing.