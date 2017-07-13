Boon Tat Street stabbing: Victim's wife, kids among 100 at his wake

With her three children in tow, the wife of the man allegedly killed by her father was among 100 people at his wake yesterday evening.

Showing little emotion, Ms Tan Cheng Cheng, 43, arrived at the Teochew Funeral Parlour in Ubi Road in a Mercedes-Benz at 6.30pm.

She was accompanied by her eight-year-old son and two daughters, aged 10 and six.

Her younger daughter was crying as the family made their way to the wake, which took up two of four parlours.

Ms Tan's husband, Mr Spencer Tuppani, 38, was fatally stabbed on Monday in front of a lunchtime crowd in the Central Business District. Her father - Tan Nam Seng, 69 - was charged with his murder yesterday.

Ms Tan declined to speak to the media.

While Mr Tuppani's brother did address the press, he said he would comment only after tomorrow's funeral. "We just want a quiet funeral for him," said the brother, who declined to be named.

Both family and friends were present to pay their last respects to Mr Tuppani. More than 20 wreaths lined the entrance to the parlour.

Both family and friends were present to pay their last respects to Mr Tuppani. More than 20 wreaths lined the entrance to the parlour.

Friends remembered him as a person with a good sense of humour.

His friend of five years, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, described Mr Tuppani as "a person who liked to joke" and a devout Buddhist. They had met through mutual friends.

"A group of about six of us used to go to Thailand to pray and donate money to temples. We even drove five hours to a temple in Bangkok. Spencer donated at least $6,000 to $7,000 each time," said Mr Lee, 47, who is self-employed.

He added that Mr Tuppani would go overseas to visit temples five to six times a year.

Another friend, who did not wish to be named, said Mr Tuppani had told close friends that he was having marital problems.

Mr Tuppani had married Ms Tan in 2004. He joined TNS Ocean Lines in 2003, a shipping firm in which the alleged murderer, Ms Tan's father, was a former director.

Mr Tuppani went on to become chief executive officer and director of TNS.

In 2014, he was credited with steering the company back to profitability, after weathering the 2007 global economic crisis. For his efforts, he was named an Outstanding Entrepreneur finalist at the 2014 Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry-DBS Singapore Indian Entrepreneur Awards.

TNS Ocean Lines was sold to logistics company GKE Corporation for $9 million in November last year.

• Additional reporting by Sean Lim