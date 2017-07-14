Boon Tat Street murder accused remanded for psychiatric evaluation

SINGAPORE - A 69-year-old businessman charged with the murder of his son-in-law along Telok Ayer Street earlier this week will be remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

The prosecution applied for Tan Nam Seng to be remanded at the Complex Medical Centre (CMC) in Changi Prison for psychiatric assessment, at his second appearance in court on Friday (July 14).

Tan is accused of causing the death of the former director of shipping firm TNS Ocean Lines, Mr Spencer Tuppani, 38, last Monday at 1.22pm. Tan's daughter, Ms Tan Cheng Cheng, 43, was married to Mr Tuppani.

After he was stabbed, Mr Tuppani ran and collapsed 70m away outside an eatery on Boon Tat Street.

He died from his wounds at the Singapore General Hospital about an hour later.

Mr Andy Chiok, a lawyer who is attending the court sessions on behalf of Tan's family, informed District Judge Christopher Goh that the family will secure legal representation for Tan by the next mention.

Tan's case will be mentioned on Aug 3.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.