Body found in river near Esplanade Park

A body was found yesterday morning in the Singapore River and brought to shore near Esplanade Park. Police said they were alerted to the discovery at about 8am.

It is understood that a cleaner working at the river found the body.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said officers retrieved the body of a man in his 60s. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Mr Moses Arumugam, a tour bus driver, said he saw a forensic vehicle and police cars in Connaught Drive at about 10am.

A cordon was set up at Esplanade Park and Mr Arumugam saw a blue tent by the water.

The body had been retrieved from the river by then. Two boatmen were questioned by policemen, he said. The police are investigating the unnatural death.