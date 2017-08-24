Beer promoter jailed 3 weeks for hitting taxi driver

SINGAPORE - A beer promoter was jailed for three weeks on Thursday (Aug 24) after smacking a taxi driver multiple times while he was driving his vehicle.

Chinese national Huang Jia Jia pleaded guilty to one count each of committing a rash act and causing hurt. She admitted hitting Mr Mok Sook Sheng, 41, in Circuit Road at around 9.55pm on July 10 last year.

Mr Mok had picked her up near Lorong 25A Geylang earlier that night and noticed that she was intoxicated, with her breath reeking of alcohol.

When they reached Circuit Road, the cabby asked her for directions to her destination.

Huang, who was in the rear passenger seat, raised her voice and replied: "Go straight... I can pay the fare, just go."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Chong said: "The victim told the accused that she did not need to speak so loudly as she was in close proximity to him. He also asked her to talk nicely and not to be rude."

Huang, now 27, flew into a rage when she heard this and used her hands to smack the cabby's head and face several times.

Mr Mok, who was still driving the taxi, tried to dodge the blows but failed.

He was forced to reach behind him with his left hand to deflect her blows while using his right hand to steer the vehicle.

He also asked her to stop the assault, but his request fell on deaf ears and she continued hitting him.

"Fearing that other road users might be endangered, the victim brought the vehicle to a stop by the side of the road," said DPP Chong.

When Mr Mok told Huang that he would be alerting the police, she responded by smacking his head one more time.

Officers soon arrived at the scene and arrested her.

DPP Chong urged District Judge Brenda Tan to jail Huang for at least three weeks as she had been violent towards a public service worker.

Her lawyer, Mr Wee Hong Shern, pleaded for either a high fine or a three-week jail term.

He said that there had been a misunderstanding, for his client had raised her voice as she had her earphones plugged in at the time.

For committing the rash act, Huang could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

For causing hurt to Mr Mok, she could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.