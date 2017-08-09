Back to jail for man convicted of second assault

Despite completing a 10-week sentence for assault, Karthikeyan Murty was back at it five months later, this time attacking his friend.

The 32-year-old odd-job worker, who was jailed in June last year, assaulted Vinishvaran Balakrihnan, 23, after a drinking session.

Karthikeyan was sentenced to three months' jail yesterday for causing hurt.

On Nov 26 last year, the two men were in a flat in Lompang Road in Bukit Panjang belonging to Mr Subramaniam Perumal, a mutual friend, when they started consuming alcohol from around 8pm.

About seven hours later, Mr Subramaniam told the pair to leave his home after they had an argument.

But his two friends continued to yell at each other outside the flat. He then saw them fighting along the corridor.

When he could not stop the fight, Mr Subramaniam, 29, called the police. After the call, he returned to the corridor and found Vinishvaran bloodied and lying on the ground near his flat.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said: "Subramaniam went to check on Vinish. At this juncture, the accused approached Vinish and said in Tamil, 'You are challenging me to a one-on-one fight'.

"The accused then dragged Vinish to the staircase landing between the first and second floors."

When the police arrived at the scene, they found Vinishvaran bleeding from his head but conscious.

Karthikeyan, who suffered a 3cm cut near his left eye, tried to leave but the officers stopped him.

At the National University Hospital, Vinishvaran was found to have sustained a fracture of his left eye socket, bruises on his face and a cut to the back of his head.

DPP Yap said Vinishvaran had earlier been sentenced to three months' jail for assaulting Karthikeyan.

Urging the court to sentence Karthikeyan to at least four months' jail, she said Vinishvaran suffered serious injuries.

Karthikeyan's lawyer, Mr S. Govindaraju, who represented him pro bono, told the court in his mitigation plea that his client, a single parent with five children under his care, was remorseful. He pleaded for a sentence similar to Vinishvaran's.

Karthikeyan is now out on bail of $5,000 as he needs to settle matters relating to his children. He will surrender himself on Aug 15 to begin his sentence.

For causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.