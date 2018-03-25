BA crew member held in outrage of modesty case

Published
5 hours ago
British Airways (BA) is cooperating with police investigations into a case of outrage of modesty involving its cabin crew that happened in Singapore.

The police told The Sunday Times yesterday that they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty in Cuscaden Road at about 8.30pm on March 18.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and the police are investigating.

The Sunday Times understands that the female victim is 29 years old, and both she and the man are British employees with BA.

The incident is believed to have occurred at Hotel Jen Tanglin.

When contacted, a spokesman for the hotel declined to comment.

British reports said that a crew member had allegedly raped an air stewardess while on a stopover in Singapore last week.

The incident purportedly occurred during "an off-duty drinks party", according to the Daily Mail.

Reports also said that the crew member was arrested in Singapore.

A spokesman for the airline said last Friday: "We are cooperating with the police investigation and are offering our full support to our cabin crew... As it is a live investigation, we won't be commenting further."

