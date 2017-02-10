AYE crash: Man on homicide charge offered $50k bail

A businessman charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for allegedly causing a fatal accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) was yesterday offered $50,000 bail.

Lim Chai Heng, 53, is accused of driving against the flow of traffic on the AYE on Dec 19 last year, causing Mr Liong Kuo Hua's death.

Mr Liong was 37. He was known as Jackie and was an actor who appeared in several films, television programmes and commercials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, Lim appeared in court via video-link from Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

According to a report from the Institute of Mental Health, he is of sound mind and fit to enter a plea.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Lu Jia asked for Lim's bail to be set at $100,000. She said he faces a serious charge, and four other people were injured in the accident.

Lim may face additional charges involving these injured people, DPP Teo added.

However, Lim's lawyer Yusfiyanto Yatiman asked for the bail amount to be set at $30,000.

Mr Yusfiyanto told District Judge Kessler Soh that Lim's family will not be able to raise $100,000.

Judge Soh set bail at $50,000.

Mr Yusfiyanto said Lim's relatives might be able to raise $50,000 "with some trouble".

If he is bailed out, Lim has to report daily to the Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Department.

A bail review will be held next Monday.

If found guilty, Lim could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.