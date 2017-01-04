AYE accident: Driver's charge amended to culpable homicide

A businessman originally accused of causing the death of a motorist on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) by dangerous driving now faces an amended charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Dressed in a hospital patient's attire, Lim Chai Heng, 53, displayed no emotion when the charge was read to him at his first court appearance yesterday over the Dec 19 accident.

He is alleged to have committed culpable homicide when he caused the death of Mr Liong Kuo Hua, 37, by driving his Mercedes-Benz against the flow of traffic along the AYE at about 8am that day, resulting in it hitting Mr Liong's vehicle.

Mr Liong, who was also known as Jackie, was an actor who had appeared in several films, television programmes and commercials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 37-year-old wife, Ms Venny Oliver, was injured and taken to hospital, along with a motorcyclist and his wife, who was riding pillion.

Lim was initially charged at National University Hospital for causing death by dangerous driving, which carries a jail term of up to five years.

The maximum penalty for culpable homicide is 10 years in jail, a fine, caning or any combination.

Lim was to have been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health after his discharge from hospital.

But the prosecution told the court yesterday that Lim was not discharged in time for the assessment.

Given the serious nature of the offence of culpable homicide, the prosecutor applied for Lim to be remanded at the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for assessment instead.

Lim will be remanded there until Jan 24. He was represented by Mr Henry Lim. His family members, including his wife, were in court.