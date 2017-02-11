Auxiliary cop on duty dies after being hit by car

A 33-year-old Certis Cisco officer died early yesterday morning after he was knocked down by a car as he was diverting traffic at the Tuas Checkpoint.

Lance Corporal (Auxiliary Police Force) Norman Samri was taken conscious to the National University Hospital, after the incident at 2.30am yesterday.

He died of head injuries an hour later.

A police spokesman said that the 28-year-old male driver of the car was arrested for causing death by a rash act.

The Malaysian is believed to have been drink driving.

The Straits Times understands that Lance Cpl Norman and two other auxiliary police officers had been diverting traffic from one of the departure viaduct's three lanes, where there had been a minor accident.

The Malaysian driver's car was believed to have been speeding and swerving between lanes.

It did not slow down when it approached the auxiliary officers.

It is understood that the trio tried to jump out of harm's way, but Lance Cpl Norman was struck and landed a distance away.

When contacted, a spokesman for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said: "The ICA extends our deepest condolences to the family of the late officer and is working with Certis Cisco to provide necessary assistance to the family."

The ICA spokesman said that she could not comment further, as police investigations are ongoing.

Certis Cisco's top management - including its president and chief executive Paul Chong, as well as its commander, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chua Chuan Seng - visited the dead officer's family yesterday.

DAC Chua said: "Certis Cisco deeply regrets the passing of Lance Cpl Norman Samri.

"We will be providing assistance and support to the bereaved family.

"We are working with ICA and the Singapore Police Force in their investigations into the incident."