Australian man in Changi Airport scuffle pleads guilty to offences

Jason Peter Darragh got into a scuffle with policemen in Changi Airport on April 20, 2017.
Jason Peter Darragh got into a scuffle with policemen in Changi Airport on April 20, 2017. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE
Published
1 hour ago
ashaffiq@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - An Australian man caught in a viral video tussling with policemen in Changi Airport pleaded guilty to his offences on Thursday (Aug 31).

Jason Peter Darragh, 44, got into a scuffle with the officers at Terminal 2 on April 20.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to using criminal force on Inspector Elzac Lim Chee Keong and assaulting Senior Staff Sergeant Koh See Yong.

On April 26, Darragh used vulgarities on Sergeant Ali Kamaruzaman at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Five days later, he caused annoyance to a woman near Clarke Quay.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia