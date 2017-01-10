Aussie woman fined $5,000, banned from driving for 4 years over fatal PIE crash

SINGAPORE - An Australian woman was on Tuesday (Jan 10) fined $5,000 and disqualified from driving for four years for causing the death of a motorcyclist, who did not possess a valid licence.

Katie Maree Roberts, now 45, who pleaded guilty to performing a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, failed to keep a proper lookout as she was driving along Pan Island Expressway towards Changi Airport at around 4.40pm on Sept 21, 2015.

Roberts, who worked as an editor for Expat Living magazine, was on the right-most lane of the five-lane highway and was filtering to the left when her Hyundai Tucson sports utility vehicle collided with motorcyclist Loh Lin Ken, 25.

Mr Loh, who was riding a Ducati 848 Evo, fell and was swept underneath a passing lorry travelling on the third lane. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

It is not known what speeds they were travelling at when the accident took place.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dora Tay urged District Judge Tan Jen Tse to sentence Roberts to an $8,000 fine and disqualify her from driving for between three and four years.

But Roberts' lawyer, Mr Sunil Sudheesan, asked for his client to be fined between $1,000 and $3,000.

He said Mr Loh was riding on the road even though he did not possess a motorcycle licence.

Mr Sudheesan added that Mr Loh was straddling between the two right-most lanes despite knowing that such places are where most vehicles execute lane changes to overtake others.

He said: "A responsible person with the full training required to possess a licence would not have taken these risks."

Judge Tan noted that Mr Loh was an unlicensed rider and had tried to overtake in a dangerous manner.

For performing a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, Roberts could have been jailed up to two years and fined.