Arrested for molesting women twice in six months

A man was arrested in November for allegedly molesting a woman.

Yesterday, the 23-year-old was arrested again, this time for allegedly molesting another woman and stealing from a male victim.

On Tuesday, the police received a report that a woman, 27, had been molested by a man at East Coast Park. That same day, a man, 38, reported that his mobile phone and money had been stolen there.

Officers from Bedok Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him yesterday.

He will be charged in court with theft and outrage of modesty.

If found guilty of theft, he can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined. If convicted of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the three punishments.

He will also be charged in court with outrage of modesty for the case from November.

On Nov 14 last year, another woman, also 27, made a report saying she was molested on a train from Choa Chu Kang MRT station to Jurong East MRT station.

Officers from Clementi Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Nov 22.

The police, in their statement yesterday, advised the public to take the following crime prevention measures:

Be alert and attentive to your surroundings. Where possible, move away if someone stands or sits exceptionally close to you.

If you are molested, seek help immediately from those around you. Take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect, as well as the direction in which he or she went.

Call 999 as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early. If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist in detaining the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive.

Lydia Lam