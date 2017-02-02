Arrested: Driver who fled after car hit bike

Police have arrested a 51-year- old man in connection with a hit-and-run incident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) last Sunday.

In that collision, a 46-year-old Malaysian biker riding on the leftmost lane was rammed from behind by a fast-moving white car in the early hours of the morning.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that the driver had been arrested for the offence of causing "grievous hurt by a rash act and failing to render assistance".

A minute-long video of the incident was captured on the dashboard camera of a car behind them and two lanes to the right.

It shows two motorcyclists riding side by side, one of whom, Mr Hajni Yaacob, 46, is struck and thrown off his bike. The bike later catches fire.

A car believed to be a Honda Accord is seen speeding away after the collision, leaving behind a white front bumper with a licence plate.

The footage, taken by Mr Khairi Jumari, was posted on Straitstimes.com and motoring site Beh Chia Lor. It has had more than 430,000 views.

From his hospital bed at the National University Hospital, Mr Hajni expressed gratitude for being alive.

The fitter for an air-conditioning company in Paya Lebar told The Straits Times in Malay yesterday: "I thought I would surely die. It's a miracle I survived the ordeal."

He and a few friends were returning home to Johor Baru when the incident happened. "All I remembered was waking up in hospital," said Mr Hajni, who is from Kelantan.

ST understands that the driver crashed his car some distance ahead on the PIE.

Mr Kevin Liew, who rode past the crash site, said he saw the driver standing beside his wrecked car.

Mr Hajni said he would be discharged from hospital in a few days. Yesterday, his face was still swollen and his hands and legs were peppered with bruises and abrasions.

Deep gashes on his head and right heel required stitches.

He said: "The driver must be taught a lesson because had there been no witnesses, he would have escaped the law."