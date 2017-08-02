Armed robbery at Western Union in Ubi

A Western Union employee was yesterday forced to hand over more than $2,000 to a man wielding a knife - the second case of armed robbery in two days.

Ms Hankum Porntip, 28, was alone in the company's Ubi Avenue 1 branch when the robbery occurred. No one was injured, and police were alerted at about 10.50am.

The suspect, who fled on foot and remained at large at press time, was last seen wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured trousers. The employee later ran out of the branch calling out that a robbery had taken place.

On Monday, a 48-year-old man was arrested four hours after robbing a petrol station in Upper Bukit Timah Road with a knife. He made off with over $1,100.

Seow Bei Yi

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Man wielding knife at large after fleeing Western Union with $2k

Suspect nabbed after motorist tails him from petrol station