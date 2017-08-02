Armed robbery at Western Union in Ubi

Ms Hankum Porntip outside the Western Union branch in Ubi Avenue 1 where the robbery took place yesterday morning. She was alone when a man wielding a knife forced her to hand over more than $2,000, before fleeing on foot. The suspect remains at large.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
1 hour ago
byseow@sph.com.sg

A Western Union employee was yesterday forced to hand over more than $2,000 to a man wielding a knife - the second case of armed robbery in two days.

Ms Hankum Porntip, 28, was alone in the company's Ubi Avenue 1 branch when the robbery occurred. No one was injured, and police were alerted at about 10.50am.

The suspect, who fled on foot and remained at large at press time, was last seen wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured trousers. The employee later ran out of the branch calling out that a robbery had taken place.

On Monday, a 48-year-old man was arrested four hours after robbing a petrol station in Upper Bukit Timah Road with a knife. He made off with over $1,100.

Seow Bei Yi

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2017, with the headline 'Armed robbery at Western Union in Ubi'. Print Edition | Subscribe
