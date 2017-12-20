Application and claim process for training grants

According to SkillsFuture Singapore, this is the process for the application and claim for training grants:

An employer first submits an application for training grants for his employees. Companies must fulfil the following criteria before applying for training grants:

• Companies must be registered or incorporated in Singapore.

•Trainees must be employed and fully sponsored by the company for all costs associated with the training.

•Trainees must be Singapore citizens or Singapore permanent residents, and must be employed by the company.

Following the approval of the application for training grants, either the employer or training provider submits the claim for the training grant, on completion of the course.

•If the employer paid the full course fees to the training provider, the employer submits the claim for training grants to SkillsFuture Singapore.

•If the employer paid the net course fee (less training grant) to the training provider, the training provider submits the claim for training grants to SkillsFuture Singapore.

Shaffiq Alkhatib