Another body found in Singapore River

A body was found in the Singapore River early yesterday morning, the second such incident in four days.

The police were alerted to the discovery near Clarke Quay at 3.41am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said officers retrieved the body of a Chinese woman in her 50s and she was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

It had sent one ambulance, two fire bikes, a Red Rhino and a fire engine to the scene.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the woman did not have any identification documents on her. The paper described the short-haired woman as being clad in pants and a striped top.

Lianhe Wanbao also reported that a group of three friends, who were in Clarke Quay after a night out, had discovered the body motionless in the water and called the police for assistance.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

Last Thursday morning, the body of a man in his 60s was found in the Singapore River and brought to shore near Esplanade Park.

It is understood that a cleaner working at the river found the body.

The man was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

Calvin Yang