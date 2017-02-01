Another accused of driving against traffic

A third driver has been taken to court this year for driving against the flow of traffic.

Lam Chen Wee, 26, whose alleged antics nearly caused accidents last Thursday, was charged with dangerous driving yesterday.

At around 3.15am last Thursday, Lam allegedly reversed his car and travelled backwards while driving on a slip road from the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) after the Central Expressway (CTE) exit.

Court papers said he did this for a considerable distance but did not mention why he did it.

Lam allegedly mounted a kerb that separates traffic between the two expressways. After that, he allegedly reversed into a single-lane slip road from the CTE, causing other motorists to slam their brakes to avoid an accident.

He then allegedly continued driving, turned right and went against the flow of traffic on Jalan Toa Payoh before entering the PIE.

Lam, who was unrepresented, told the court yesterday he intends to engage a lawyer. He will be back in court on March 1.

On Jan 12, motorist Brandon Ng Hai Chong, 30, was charged in court with dangerous driving for allegedly travelling against the flow of traffic on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at around 1.40am on Jan 5.

He is out on bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on Feb 16.

In the most serious case, businessman Lim Chai Heng, 53, was charged with culpable homicide on Jan 3.

Lim is alleged to have caused the death of Mr Liong Kuo Hua, 37, by driving his Mercedes-Benz against the flow of traffic along the AYE at about 8am on Dec 19 - resulting in it hitting Mr Liong's vehicle.

Lim will be back in court tomorrow.

If convicted of culpable homicide, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $3,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.