American conman jailed for a year for money-laundering offences in Singapore

SINGAPORE - An American conman, who scammed a singer-songwriter behind Faith Hill's hit "Breathe" of US$600,000 (S$788,000), was jailed for a year in a Singapore district court on Monday (April 23) in connection with money laundering offences.

The case involving David John Plate, 53, is believed to be the first time that the Singapore authorities managed to nab a scammer whose ruse led to money-laundering offences being committed here.

Plate admitted in a district court on April 9 to one count each of abetting an alleged accomplice, who was named in court as Singapore permanent resident Sandrasegaran Vasimuthu, 56, to receive US$45,000 and to transfer US$10,000 from this amount to another man. Four other similar money laundering charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that in July 2014, Plate tricked a fellow American, a singer-songwriter based in Britain, Ms Mary Holladay Lamar, 50, into believing that US$600,000 which she gave him would be loaned to a company, Globomass Limited. She was promised repayment with interest of at least 30 per cent. Instead, Ms Lamar ended up on the brink of bankruptcy. It is not known where the ruse took place.

After making off with Ms Lamar's money, Plate sent an e-mail on July 22, 2014 to someone named Andrew Philpott from a British firm, Captive Risk, saying that the money would be going into the company's bank account.

Plate instructed Mr Philpott to "turn this around straight away", providing him with details of three bank accounts for the transfer of funds.

One of them belonged to Mr Sandrasegaran's Singapore-registered company, Aglobal Management. Captive Risk transferred US$45,000 to Aglobal's bank account three days later.

Later on the same day, Plate e-mailed Mr Sandrasegaran, asking him to transfer US$10,000 to a Bank of America account belonging to one Todd Peterson.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yonghui had earlier told the court: "The said e-mail also contained the bank account details of two other persons for the accomplice to transfer monies. In total, the accomplice was instructed to transfer monies to five bank accounts including that of the accused."

Ms Lamar flew to Singapore on June 6, 2015 and made a police report. It was not mentioned in court how she found out that a portion of her money had been transferred here.

Plate was arrested when he arrived in Singapore on a social visit pass on Feb 23 last year. Mr Sandrasegaran has yet to be charged.