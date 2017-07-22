Alleged serial molester and suspected operator of online vice ring charged on Saturday

SINGAPORE - An alleged serial molester and a man suspected of involvement in an online vice ring were charged in court on Saturday (July 22) morning.

Aldrin Illias, 38, was charged for molesting an 11-year-old girl at an overhead bridge along Rivervale Street last Friday (July 14). The incidenttook place at 7am.

He is believed to be involved in at least ten alleged cases of molest between July 5 and 17.

Descriptions given by women in Hougang and Sengkang in police reports against the molester indicate that the offences were committed by the same person.

In a separate case, 29-year-old Saw Yan Long was charged for an offence under the Women's Charter for living on part off the earnings of a 39-year-old Thai national between June 29 and July 19.

Saw is suspected of involvement in a multinational online vice ring.

The police netted 21 people in a series of raids on Thursday for their involvement in vice website Laksaboy.

Investigation against the others nabbed is ongoing.

The raid also saw a crackdown on two vice syndicates.

Both cases will be heard again in court on July 28.