Alleged secret society member who threatened former police officer to be charged with criminal intimidation

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man who allegedly threatened a former police officer after being released from prison will be charged in court with criminal intimidation, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (April 17).

The man was previously detained under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, which covers secret society activities, among other offences.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspect on April 12. He had allegedly made the threat months earlier, on Aug 6, 2017.

He had just been released from prison when he bumped into the former police officer along Aliwal Street. Recognising the cop as someone who had worked on his case, the former detainee then allegedly uttered threatening words and flaunted his secret society affiliation.

Besides criminal intimidation, the man will also be charged with acting as a member of an unlawful society under the Societies Act.

Anyone found guilty of being or acting as a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $5,000.

If convicted of committing criminal intimidation, the man can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined.

In a statement, police said they take a very stern view of gang-related activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs, or who blatantly disregard the law.