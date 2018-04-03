Alleged molester arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a woman at the SGX Centre in Shenton Way.

The 27-year-old woman reported to the police that day that she was molested in her office, the police said in a statement yesterday.

According to preliminary investigations, the man was doing renovation work in her office when he ran into her. The incident took place while they were in the office pantry in the morning, The Straits Times understands.

Central Police Division officers established his identity and arrested him for suspected involvement in the outrage of modesty case. Investigations are ongoing. If convicted, he faces jail of up to two years, a fine and caning.

Ng Huiwen

