Actor Aloysius Pang fined $2k and banned 18 months for drink driving

SINGAPORE - Actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong was fined $2,000 and banned from driving for 18 months on Thursday (July 20) for drink driving.

The 26-year-old artist admitted to driving when he had at least 55 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mcg, along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim towards Jurong Port Road at a slip road near a petrol kiosk at 4.42am on May 8 this year.

The court heard that Pang was exiting into the slip road when an unknown car encroached into his lane, causing his car to veer left and graze against a metal guard railing.

Pang's car then came to a stop along the leftmost lane of the slip road of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

When police arrived, he was reeking of alcohol. He failed the breathalyser test and was arrested.

He was then escorted to the Traffic Police for the breath evidential analyser test. The result showed that he had 55mcg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath.

Investigation showed that he had consumed three to four glasses of beer at a wedding dinner the night before.

He ended his drinking at around midnight and rested in the groom's hotel room before leaving at 4am for a friend's house in Jurong.

Pang, who was a child star, starred in many Channel 8 dramas and clinched Best Newcomer at Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony in 2015.

He was one of eight young male stars picked by Mediacorp to form the Eight Dukes - a new generation of celebrities.

He later graduated with a diploma in management studies from Singapore Institute of Management and returned to acting in 2012 when he played a rich young man in the film Timeless Love.

Late last year, he appeared in the TV drama You Can Be An Angel 2, where he acted as a nurse.

Pang, who is managed by NoonTalk Media, could have been fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to six months. The mandatory minimum disqualification period is 12 months.