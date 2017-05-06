A man and 5 women arrested for prostitution activities in Yishun, Sengkang

SINGAPORE - Five women aged between 29 and 39 and a 21-year-old man have been arrested for prostitution activities in residential areas in Yishun and Sengkang, the police said in a news release on Saturday (May 6).

Three women were arrested at a Housing Board unit in Yishun, while the others were arrested at a unit in Sengkang, The Straits Times understands.

They were arrested during a 10-hour anti-vice blitz on Thursday (May 4), conducted by officers from Ang Mo Kio Division.

The man was also arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties, for using abusive language on a public servant, and for suspected consumption of controlled drugs.

The police seized $970 in cash and mobile phones as case exhibits.

Any one who is convicted of being the tenant, lessee or occupier or person in charge of a brothel and of keeping, managing or assisting in the management of a brothel can be jailed up to five years or fined up to $10,000, or both.

Anyone convicted of the offence of living wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, such as receiving rental earnings from prostitutes, can be jailed not more than five years and fined not more than $10,000, under the Women's Charter.

Investigations are ongoing.