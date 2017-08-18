96 suspected drug offenders nabbed in 4-day CNB raid

CNB officers escorting suspected drug offenders that were arrested during CNB’s four-day island-wide operation.
CNB officers escorting suspected drug offenders that were arrested during CNB’s four-day island-wide operation.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Published
22 min ago
fabkoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE -A total of 96 suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during a four-day islandwide operation from Monday (Aug 14) to Friday morning.

About 100g of heroin, 40g of 'Ice', 25g of cannabis and a small amount of Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

Supported by the Singapore Police Force, the operation covered areas including Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Geylang, Marsiling, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old Singaporean man suspected of trafficking drugs, as well as a 63-year-old Singaporean man suspected of abusing drugs, around Toa Payoh Lorong 4 on Monday.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

About 23g of heroin was recovered from the suspected trafficker, with a follow-up search of his Serangoon Avenue 4 residence yielding about 70g of heroin and a digital weighing scale.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice