96 suspected drug offenders nabbed in 4-day CNB raid

SINGAPORE -A total of 96 suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during a four-day islandwide operation from Monday (Aug 14) to Friday morning.

About 100g of heroin, 40g of 'Ice', 25g of cannabis and a small amount of Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

Supported by the Singapore Police Force, the operation covered areas including Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Geylang, Marsiling, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old Singaporean man suspected of trafficking drugs, as well as a 63-year-old Singaporean man suspected of abusing drugs, around Toa Payoh Lorong 4 on Monday.

About 23g of heroin was recovered from the suspected trafficker, with a follow-up search of his Serangoon Avenue 4 residence yielding about 70g of heroin and a digital weighing scale.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.