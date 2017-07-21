87 drug offenders, some in their early 20s, arrested in islandwide anti-drug blitz

SINGAPORE - A total of 87 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide anti-drug blitz by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) this week, and various drugs were seized.

About 95g of Ice or methamphetamine, 41g of heroin, 58 Yaba tablets, and small amounts of ketamine and Ecstasy tablets were seized in the operation, which took place from Monday (July 17) to Friday morning, CNB said in a statement on Friday.

The operation, supported by the Singapore Police Force, covered areas including Bishan, Boon Lay, Geylang, Marsiling, Teck Whye, Telok Blangah, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

Two suspected drug traffickers - Singaporean men aged 28 and 29 - were arrested near Teck Whye Crescent on Tuesday, in one of the cases.

The 28-year-old had about 35g of Ice, two digital weighing scales, several empty plastic packets and drug-taking utensils on him.

Investigations led CNB officers to a unit in the same area, where they found a total of about 10g of Ice, two Ecstasy tablets, three digital weighing scales, several more empty plastic bags and drug-taking utensils.

A 30-year-old Singaporean woman, suspected of trafficking drugs, and five drug abusers were arrested in the follow-up raid.

The five drug abusers - three Singaporean men and two Singaporean women - were all aged either 20 or 21.

There has been a growing number of young people arrested for drug offences.

Among young Singaporeans and permanent residents studying in primary to tertiary public educational institutions, 151 were caught for drug offences last year.

This figure is an increase from 124 in 2015 and 83 in 2014.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.