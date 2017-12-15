80 people arrested in 4-day Geylang raid for gambling, prostitution, drug-related and other offences

SINGAPORE - A four-day raid in Geylang led to the arrest of 80 people for offences ranging from gambling to peddling contraband cigarettes and prostitution.

The raid, which ended on Thursday morning (Dec 14), was led by Bedok Police Division and involved enforcement officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Customs, and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Sixty men aged between 20 and 57 were arrested for gambling-related offences.

Two men aged 19 and 32 were arrested for peddling contraband cigarettes. A total of 242 cartons and 158 packets of contraband cigarettes were seized in the operation.

Three men and two women, aged between 22 and 46, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Five women aged between 24 and 33 were arrested for vice-related offences under the Women's Charter, including prostitution. A 20-year-old man was arrested for over overstaying under the Immigration Act.

Another six men and one woman, aged between 28 and 52, were arrested for other criminal offences.

Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.



Additionally, a 25-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman are assisting HSA with investigations into the sale of illegal sexual enhancement products.

A total of 2,347 units of assorted illegal sexual enhancement drugs; 1,760 units of illegal medicines such as sleeping pills and codeine tablets; and 85 bottles of cough mixture with a combined street value of $10,406 were seized.