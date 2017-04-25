7th man charged over Clarke Quay death

A seventh man was charged yesterday in connection with the Clarke Quay carpark case in which a metal rod was used by a group to bash three men, one of whom later died.

Lye Wing Wai, 37, is accused of being part of an unlawful assembly whose common object was to cause hurt to Mr Jeffrey Tan Jun Jie, 32; Mr Lim Soon Leng, 28; and Mr Xie Hui, 30, at level 2A of the Clarke Quay multi- storey carpark, at about 4am on April 16.

It is alleged that one or more in Lye's group - also including Allan Ng Wei Wen, 30; Foo Yao Zhong, 25; Clinton Tan Sin Wee, 20; Fino Foo Zhi Peng, 25; Terence Tan Chun Hon, 28; and Chew Wen Cai, 29 - attacked the three men with the metal rod, which used as a weapon of offence is likely to cause death.

Mr Jeffrey Tan was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he died last Wednesday from his injuries.

Police arrested nine suspects in connection with the incident.

Ng, Foo Yao Zhong and Clinton Tan, the first three charged, are due back in court today. Lye will be remanded at the Central Police Division lock-up until Thursday, the same day as Fino Foo, Terence Tan and Chew who will be in court for their mention.

If found guilty of rioting with a deadly weapon, each of them can be jailed for up to 10 years and be liable to caning.