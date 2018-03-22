7 men arrested, 81 packets of contraband cigarettes seized in multi-agency operation

The seven men were arrested near Zhenghua Flyover. 81 packets of contraband cigarettes were also found.
SINGAPORE - Seven men were arrested and 81 packets of contraband cigarettes with unpaid duty were seized during a multi-agency joint operation on Tuesday (March 20).

The men were arrested near Zhenghua Flyover for immigration offences, in an enforcement operation that involved officers from Jurong Police Division, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Singapore Customs.

The men are also suspected of peddling contraband cigarettes, said the police in a statement on Thursday.

Investigations against the seven men are ongoing.

Commander of Jurong Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong, thanked the agencies involved for their strong support which led to a successful operation, the statement added.

