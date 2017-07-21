7 arrested for drug offences, offering sexual services in residential areas

SINGAPORE - Three men and four women were arrested in a 13-hour joint enforcement operation by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau on Thursday (July 20).

The arrests were a result of checks conducted at housing estates in Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Kovan, and Upper Paya Lebar. Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were also involved in the operation.

Drug equipment was seized from the three men, who were nabbed for drug-related offences.

The four women, after preliminary investigations, were believed to be advertising sexual services via online websites and operating within residential areas.

Cash amounting to $940 and four handphones were seized from them.

In addition, one massage establishment was detected to have breached licensing regulations during the operation.

Ang Mo Kio Police Division commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police Lian Ghim Hua commended the officers involved for their excellent teamwork and coordination in a statement on Friday.

He added: "The police will continue to work closely with our enforcement counterparts to fight crimes and keep our streets safe."