7 arrested, drugs worth $155,000 seized during CNB raids over 2 days

SINGAPORE - Seven suspected drug offenders were arrested and drugs worth more than $155,000 were seized in two separate operations conducted by the Central Narcotic Bureau.

The drugs include about about 1.3kg of heroin, 24g of cannabis, 137g of Ice, 115 Ecstasy tablets, 20 Erimin-5 tablets, said CNB in a statement on Wednesday (March 21).

On Monday, a 45-year-old Singaporean male was arrested near Syed Alwi Road, for suspected drug trafficking.

During the arrest, about 7g of Ice was recovered from the suspect.

Later, during a raid of the suspect's hideout in Rowell Road, about 358g of heroin, 19g of cannabis, 2g of Ice and a digital weighing scale were recovered.

The suspect revealed that his drug supplier was a 52-year-old male Singaporean.

After follow-up investigations, CNB officers found the man's hideout in Bedok North Road.

Officers were deployed to conduct observations in the vicinity, and spotted a 31-year-old Singaporean man arriving at a carpark on a motorcycle.

The male suspect loitered suspiciously at the void deck of a block before entering a lift, where he alighted on the eighth floor, said the statement.

Soon after, he came down in the lift with the 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

All three suspects were arrested after they exited the lift, and about 373g of heroin and 2g of Ice were seized.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, CNB officers were deployed to observe two suspected drug traffickers in Fifth Avenue.

The two men were seen meeting and then parted ways on their motorcycles. Both suspects were trailed by CNB officers, and a 24-year-old Malaysian man was arrested along Bukit Timah Expressway, under the Eco-Link Bridge.

An envelope containing $5,900 was recovered from his motorcycle, said CNB.

The other suspect, a 26-year-old man, attempted to evade arrest when police were trailing him. He rode at a high speed and against the flow of traffic along Ayer Rajah Expressway, said the statement.

He also beat a red light at a junction off Pioneer Road North, and knocked down a male pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The 36-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital, where he remains warded.

A CNB officer also suffered abrasions from the pursuit of the suspect.

Four bundles of drugs consisting about 480g of heroin, 125g of Ice and 50 Ecstasy tablets were recovered at the accident scene.

The suspect's motorcycle was found abandoned in a carpark at Jurong West Avenue 5. He was later arrested near Pioneer Polyclinic, and a raid of his home uncovered about 120g of heroin, 1g of Ice, 65 Ecstasy tablets, 20 Erimin-5 tablets and 5g of cannabis.

Investigations are ongoing.