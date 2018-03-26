Malaysian man, 63, charged with firearm possession after 38 years on the run

SINGAPORE - After 38 years on the run, a now 63-year-old man was finally taken to a Singapore court on Monday (March 26) for alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

If convicted, Malaysian Seow Lam Seng can be jailed for life.

Officers from the Royal Malaysia Police had arrested Seow in Penang last Thursday before he was taken back to Singapore two days later.

In a statement on Sunday, the Singapore Police Force said that on Oct 3, 1980, two of their officers had spotted Seow and a man known as Lee Ah Fatt behaving suspiciously in Tanjong Katong Road and decided to conduct a check on them.

Seow was allegedly carrying a pistol at his waist at a staircase next to Sin Po Po Bar in Tanjong Katong Road at around 2.30pm that day.

The police said in the statement on Sunday that Lee had allegedly drawn his pistol from his back trouser pocket and pointed it at the officers, resulting in one of them drawing his service revolver to shoot at him.

"Despite being shot, Lee Ah Fatt was believed to have continued to struggle with the two police officers. During the commotion, Seow Lam Seng managed to flee from the scene. Lee Ah Fatt succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital," said the police.

The police added that they have regularly reviewed the case in attempts to locate Seow.

Offenders convicted of being unlawfully in possession of a firearm can be jailed for life and receive at least six strokes of the cane. Seow cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.

He will be remanded at Central Police Division and be back in court on April 2.