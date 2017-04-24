62-year-old man killed, 9 taken to hospital after bus and tipper truck collide on Jurong Island

SINGAPORE - A man was killed and nine people were taken to hospital after an accident between a private bus and a tipper truck on Jurong Island on Monday (April 24) morning.

The 58-year-old male bus driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act, the police told The Straits Times on Monday.

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jurong Island Highway and Seraya Avenue at 8.56am.

Photographs contributed to citizen journalism site Stomp, which first reported the accident, show the bus with its front caved in.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it dispatched two fire engines, two ambulances and one support vehicle to the scene after receiving a call for help at 8.55am.

Nine people aged between 27 and 53 were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, but two others, with minor injuries, refused to go to the hospital.

A 62-year-old male bus passenger was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.