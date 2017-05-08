6 young men arrested for breaking into shop and stealing 8 e-scooters worth $9,000

SINGAPORE - Six young men have been arrested for breaking into an e-scooter shop in Tiong Bahru and stealing eight e-scooters worth about $9,000.

The police received a report on Sunday (May 7) at 10.30am that an e-scooter shop at Lower Delta Road had been broken into.

About eight e-scooters were reported stolen, said the police in a news release on Monday.

Officers from Clementi Division identified the suspects with the help of police camera footage and extensive ground enquiries.

The suspects - aged between 14 and 23 - were arrested at Block 105 Jalan Bukit Merah within six hours of the report.

If convicted of the offence of housebreaking and theft by night with common intention, they can be jailed not less than two years and not more than 14 years. They may also be fined.

The police in their release advised property owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures against break-ins:

- Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks when leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while;

- Refrain from keeping large sums of cash in unattended premises;

- Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or close circuit surveillance cameras, to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition.