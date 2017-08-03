6 women arrested, 7 massage parlours raided in police operation

SINGAPORE - Six women were arrested and seven massage parlours raided in a police operation on Wednesday (Aug 2).

The six women - aged between 24 and 48- were arrested for working without a valid work permit.

Thirty massage beds, ten shower cubicles and other items used by massage outlets were also seized, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

During the operation, a total of 22 women were checked.

The enforcement operations took place at the vicinity of Jalan Besar, Dalhousie Lane, Dunlop Street, Mayo Street and Sago Lane.

Investigations against the operators of the seven massage joints and six suspects are ongoing.