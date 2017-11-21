56-year-old man arrested for trying to steal donations from temple

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for trespassing on the grounds of a temple and trying to steal donations.

He was seen behaving suspiciously in the compound of a temple in Balestier Road in the wee hours of Tuesday (Nov 21), the police said.

The temple was closed at the time, and a police report was made at around 12.50am.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division arrested the man at the scene.

He is believed to be involved in other similar cases of theft.

The suspect will be charged with criminal trespass and attempted theft.

If convicted of criminal trespass, he may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to $1,500.

If found guilty of theft, he may be jailed for up to three years and fined.