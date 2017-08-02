5 men arrested at sea for stealing marine gas oil for profit

SINGAPORE - Five men on board a Singapore-registered tugboat were arrested on Tuesday (Aug 1), after marine gas oil valued at $1, 650 were found hidden in a compartment, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The five suspects - aged between 24 and 38 - were suspected of stealing 3 metric tonnes of marine gas oil with the intention of illegally selling them for profit.

The Police Coast Guard had received a tip-off about the illegal exchange which happened at sea off Penjuru in Jurong on Tuesday, arresting the five crew members after investigations.

Three of the five men will be charged with criminal breach of trust.

If convicted, they can be punished with imprisonment of up to 15 years, and also fined.

Investigations against the other two men are ongoing.