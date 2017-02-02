5 foreigners arrested for fraudulent GST refund claims

SINGAPORE - Five foreigners who tried to claim tax refunds of more than $160,000 for jewellery they did not purchase were arrested by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

The five were arrested on Wednesday (Feb 1) after a joint operation by Iras and Singapore Customs on May 27 last year caught them making fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund claims at Changi Airport.

Pretending to be tourists, they bought jewellery invoices from local customers. They then used these invoices and their passports to obtain tickets under the electronic tourist refund scheme (eTRS) and claim the refunds at the port of departure.

The eTRS is available only to tourists to claim GST refund on goods they have purchased and taken out of Singapore.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents (PR) and foreigners working here are excluded from the scheme.

In joint a statement on Wednesday, Iras and Singapore Customs said they take a serious view on fraudulent GST refund claims and will not hesitate to take stern enforcement action against these individuals and any persons assisting them.

The accused will be charged in court on Thursday (Feb 2), and each will face more than 200 charges of engaging in a conspiracy to claim fraudulent GST refunds.

Under the GST Act, it is an offence to make a false GST refund claim or assist another person to make a false claim.

Offenders may face a penalty of three times the amount of tax refunded. They can also be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to seven years, or both.

Last year, it was reported that those prosecuted for abusing the tourist refund scheme have tried to make away with a total of $334,000 from 2010 to 2015.