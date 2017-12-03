5 arrested in raid at public entertainment outlets along Sentosa Gateway; 2 nabbed at road block

SINGAPORE - Five men have been arrested following a multi-agency operation at public entertainment outlets along Sentosa Gateway early Sunday morning (Dec 3).

The five outlets were checked for possible contraventions of the Public Entertainment Licensing Conditions, said the police in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Checks were also conducted on 125 people during the operation, which was led by the officers from the Clementi Police Division.

The officers were supported by their colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Operations Command, Traffic Police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Central Narcotics Bureau.

Two men suspected of being a member of an unlawful society were arrested while three other men were arrested for disorderly behaviour.

The Traffic Police were also on the lookout for errant drivers in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Road, where a total of 16 motorists were stopped for checks.

A man and a woman were arrested for drink driving.

Investigations against all seven are ongoing.

The police said that it will continue enforcement efforts and will work closely with other law enforcement agencies to clamp down on criminal activities.

With the festive season nearing, the police also reminded motorists that drink driving puts their lives and those of other road users at risk.

Those found guilty of drink driving can be jailed for up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000.